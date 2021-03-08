Meghan Markle reveals she and Prince Harry got married before their royal wedding

When Meghan Markle got out of the car to marry Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel on May 19, 2018, it turns out that she was already a married woman. The Duchess of Sussex revealed to Oprah Winfrey during her primetime special on Sunday evening that she and the Duke tied the knot three days before their royal wedding.

“Three days before our wedding, we got married,” Meghan told the media mogul. “No one knows that but we called the archbishop and we just said, ‘Look this thing, this spectacle is for the world for the world, but we want our union between us.’”

©Getty Images



Meghan revealed that she and Harry tied the knot three days before their royal wedding in 2018

She added, “So like the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

Meghan and Harry sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Oprah, who attended their 2018 royal wedding, which was taped last month. During the sit-down, the Duchess opened up about her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth, calling it “lovely and easy.” The former Suits actress admitted that Her Majesty “has always been wonderful to me.”

It was announced last month that Meghan and Harry would not be returning to the royal family as working members. In a statement, the monarch said, “While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”