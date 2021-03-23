Prince Harry lands new job in California

Prince Harry has a new job with a Silicon Valley startup. BetterUp, which offers personalized coaching, content, and care designed to transform lives and careers, announced on Tuesday that Queen Elizabeth’s grandson will be the company’s first chief impact officer. “As a true citizen of the world, he has dedicated his life’s work to bringing attention to the diverse needs of people everywhere and advocating for mental health initiatives,” CEO Alexi Robichaux wrote in a blog post.

The Duke of Sussex is BetterUp’s first chief impact officer

“As a member of the BetterUp executive team, Prince Harry will expand on the work he’s been doing for years, as he educates and inspires our community and champions the importance of focusing on preventative mental fitness and human potential worldwide,” Alexi added.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the news of the Duke’s new role. In an email (via WSJ), Harry, who is no longer a working member of the British royal family, explained why he took the job. “I intend to help create impact in people’s lives,” he said. “Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life.”

BetterUp, founded in 2013, was valued at $1.73 billion earlier this year. Meghan Markle’s husband expressed his excitement over his new gig in a blog post shared on the company’s website. “I am really excited to be joining the BetterUp team and community!” he wrote. “I firmly believe that focusing on and prioritising our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that we never knew we had inside of us. As the Royal Marine Commandos say, ‘It’s a state of mind.’ We all have it in us.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer working members of the British royal family

“Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance,” the Duke continued. “What I’ve learned in my own life is the power of transforming pain into purpose. During my decade in the military, I learned that we don’t just need to build physical resilience, but also mental resilience. And in the years since, my understanding of what resilience means — and how we can build it — has been shaped by the thousands of people and experts I’ve been fortunate to meet and learn from.”

Harry revealed that he has worked with a BetterUp coach, calling the experience “invaluable.” “I was matched with a truly awesome coach who has given me sound advice and a fresh perspective. And because we believe in strengthening our own mental fitness, our entire Archewell team also has access to BetterUp coaching,” he shared.

The Duke’s goal as the company’s first chief impact officer is “to lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversations.” Harry’s “hope is to help people develop their inner strength, resilience, and confidence.”