Oprah’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chat airs on Queen’s special day

Oprah’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is telecasting on the same day as a royal family celebration. After trending for weeks, Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special will finally air on Sunday, March 7. Meanwhile across the pond, Queen Elizabeth will be delivering her annual Commonwealth Day message in A Celebration for Commonwealth Day on BBC ONE in the UK. While Commonwealth Day 2021 is technically Monday, March 8, the virtual event is airing the day before.

Oprah interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

As the Queen delivers her message, America’s own regal leader will be getting Meghan and Harry’s truth out there. Oprah promises that there’s “no subject off-limits” in the two-hour chat. She even says in the trailer: “You’ve said some pretty shocking things here.”

The highly-anticipated interview will no doubt deliver big ratings for CBS, who reportedly paid a licensing fee of about $7 million to air the special. Several clips have teased topics that the royals have yet to publicly discuss. In one, Prince Harry connects his and Meghan’s rough road to his mother Princess Diana.

“I can‘t imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago,” he said. “It has been unbelievably tough for her...but at least we have each other.” The 36-year-old prince somberly added that his biggest concern is ”history repeating itself.” This seems to allude to his mother’s deadly accident.

Buckingham Palace and the royal family have been pushing out promos of their own for Commonwealth Day. “Watch The Queen and other members of the Royal Family celebrating the achievements of Commonwealth citizens around the world over the past year on BBCOne from 5pm,” an official tweet read.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special airs on CBS Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET.