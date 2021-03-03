Princess Eugenie shares her hopes for her child

Princess Eugenie wants her son August to know that he can make a difference in the world. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter spoke about her hopes for her child in a new episode of CNBC’s Finding Solutions. “What kind of world do you want your child to grow up in, how do you want to inspire the next generation?” interviewer Tania Bryer asked Eugenie in a teaser clip (via Express). The royal answered, “I think my child hopefully will be one of those people who will continue to see the world as a place that can be changed.”

“I would love people to continue to have hope that we can make a difference,” she continued. “I hope that the world will be a place where my child can have hope and continue to know that they can make a big difference.”

Eugenie also spoke about her “passion for tackling modern slavery” and The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded, on the program.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, whom she wed in 2018, welcomed their first child last month. The couple’s son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born on Feb. 9 at London’s Portland Hospital. Eugenie announced her baby boy’s name over a week later on Feb. 20.

“We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.. 💙💙💙⁣,” Eugenie captioned photos of her newborn on Instagram. “Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣”

She added, “Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.”