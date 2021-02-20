Princess Eugenie shares first photos of royal baby and reveals name

Princess Eugenie and Jacks Brooksbank officially introduced their royal baby to the world. The 30-year-old royal took to Instagram on Saturday, February 20 to share three delightful family portraits accompanied by a caption that revealed her first child’s name. “We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank,” she wrote alongside a smattering of blue heart emojis. “Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣”

The photos, which show them fawning over their bundle of joy, weren’t taken by a professional photographer, but a trusted friend. “📸 By our wonderful midwife,” Eugenie added. “Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.”

August, who was born on Tuesday, February 9, slumbers away in the snapshots. He’s held tightly by his father Jack and wraps his tiny hand around his mom’s finger. Buckingham Palace proudly shared a photo as well, filing Eugenie’s words into an official statement.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank clearly pays homage to Eugenie’s royal grandfather Prince Philip. The lovebirds welcomed August a few days before the due date. “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital,” the Palace shared. “Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.”

The statement continued: “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

It was a full circle moment as The Portland Hospital in London is where Eugenie and her older sister, Princess Beatrice, were born. More recently, Meghan Markle gave birth to Archie Harrison there in May of 2019.