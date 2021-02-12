Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank bring their newborn son home to Meghan and Harry’s house

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank took their baby boy home to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, People magazine reported on Friday. The new parents were pictured on Feb. 12 leaving London’s Portland Hospital with their newborn son in his car seat.

Eugenie and Jack are staying at Meghan and Harry's UK family home, Frogmore Cottage

HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! previously reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are allowing Eugenie to use their Windsor home while they are in the US. Per HELLO!, Princess Eugenie spent the final weeks of her pregnancy “nesting” at Frogmore Cottage.

A friend told the outlet, “Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time,” adding, “It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage [Ivy Cottage] at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another.”

Meghan and Harry, who now reside in California, moved into the property, located in Windsor Home Park, ahead of the birth of their son Archie Harrison in 2019. After the Duke and Duchess announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in 2020, Buckingham Palace noted that Frogmore Cottage “will remain their UK family home.”



Eugenie and Jack left the hospital with their baby boy on Feb. 12

Eugenie and Jack welcomed their first child on Feb. 9. The couple’s baby boy was born at The Portland Hospital, where Meghan gave birth to her son. “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Tuesday. “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

M﻿embers of the British royal family congratulated Eugenie and Jack following the birth of their son. HELLO! understands that Meghan and Harry privately congratulated the couple. Kate Middleton’s younger brother James Middleton also celebrated the royal baby’s arrival, commenting on Eugenie’s first photo of her son: “Congratulations such wonderful news ❤️.”