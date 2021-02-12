New mom Princess Eugenie leaves hospital with royal baby: Photos

Baby on board! New mom Princess Eugenie left London’s Portland Hospital on Friday with her newborn son. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, 30, was pictured beaming as she sat in the backseat beside her baby boy’s car seat, while the Princess’ husband Jack Brooksbank was behind the wheel.

©Grosby Group



Princess Eugenie was all smiles as she left the hospital with her baby boy on Feb. 12

The couple, who wed in 2018, welcomed their first child on Feb. 9. After her son’s birth, Eugenie took to her personal Instagram account to share a black-and-white photo of one of her baby boy’s hands. “💙💙💙!!” she simply captioned the post.

Eugenie was born at the same hospital as her son. Meghan Markle also gave birth to her first child, Archie Harrison, at The Portland Hospital in 2019.

Buckingham Palace announced the arrival of Eugenie’s son on Tuesday with a statement that read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.”

©WireImage



The Princess and Jack Brooksbank, pictured behind the wheel, welcomed their son on Feb. 9

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

Eugenie and Jack’s son is Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s ninth great-grandchild, and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s first grandchild.

Prior to her grandson’s arrival, the Duchess of York told Us Weekly that Eugenie will be a “great mother.” “Having not had my own mother around, I’ve always been determined to be a very present mother with my children, and I know Eugenie will be the same with hers,” Sarah said. “[Eugenie] is incredibly empathetic and will be a great mother. She is a very strong and determined person, always looking for the truth in all she does.”