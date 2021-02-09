Queen Elizabeth reacts to the birth of her ninth great-grandchild

Queen Elizabeth’s family grew by one on Tuesday! Her Majesty’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie, 30, welcomed her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank on Feb. 9. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the 94-year-old monarch and Prince Philip, 99, were “delighted with the news” of the royal baby’s arrival. Eugenie’s son is Her Majesty’s ninth great-grandchild.

In addition to Eugenie and Jack’s baby boy, Queen Elizabeth is also a great-grandmother to Prince William’s children—Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two—Zara Tindall’s daughters—Mia, seven, and Lena Tindall, two—Prince Harry’s one-year-old son Archie Harrison and Peter Phillips’ daughters—Isla, eight, and Savannah Phillips, ten.

Eugenie gave birth to her son at The Portland Hospital in London on Feb. 9. “Jack Brooksbank was present,” the palace said in a statement. “The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news,” adding, “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

The new mom took to her personal Instagram account to share a photo of her newborn bundle of joy. Alongside the black-and-white picture of Jack holding his son’s arm, while the baby wrapped his hand around one of Eugenie’s fingers, the Princess wrote: “💙💙💙!!”

Eugenie and Jack’s son is Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s first grandchild. Ahead of the royal baby’s arrival, the Duchess of York told Us Weekly that her youngest daughter “will be a great mother.” “Having not had my own mother around, I’ve always been determined to be a very present mother with my children, and I know Eugenie will be the same with hers,” Sarah said. “[Eugenie] is incredibly empathetic and will be a great mother. She is a very strong and determined person, always looking for the truth in all she does. Her work for the Anti-Slavery Collective is a commitment she steadfastly campaigns for, to give everyone the chance to have a voice.”