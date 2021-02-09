Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, more congratulate Princess Eugenie on birth of her son

The congratulations are flooding in for new parents Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbanks. Members of the royal family have congratulated the royal couple following the birth of their son on Tuesday. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! understands that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are based in California, privately congratulated the couple. Eugenie gave birth at the same hospital, The Portland Hospital in London, where the Duchess of Sussex welcomed her son Archie Harrison in 2019.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall’s official Instagram account posted a photo of Jack and Eugenie from their 2018 nuptials. “Congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on the birth of their son,” Clarence House captioned the post. “Her Royal Highness was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital.”

Over on her personal Instagram account, Princess Eugenie shared a black-and-white photo of her baby boy’s hand. Kate Middleton’s younger brother James Middleton commented on the sweet picture, “Congratulations such wonderful news ❤️.”

Eugenie, who married Jack in 2018, welcomed her first child on Feb. 9. Buckingham Palace announced the royal baby’s arrival with a statement that read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news. This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement continued. “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.

The royal baby, who is eleventh in line to the British throne, is Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s first grandchild, and Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s ninth great-grandchild. According to HELLO!, Eugenie’s son will not have a title. HELLO!’s Royal Editor Emily Nash explained, “As things stand, Princess Eugenie‘s baby will not have a title, or use the HRH style, because these are passed down the male line and Jack does not have a title.”