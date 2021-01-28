Princess Charlene shares adorable photo of daughter Princess Gabriella: ‘That’s my girl’

Mom’s little Princess! Princess Charlene of Monaco took to her personal Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable photo of her daughter Princess Gabriella from Tuesday’s Sainte Devote 2020 celebrations. “That’s my girl 🌈❤️🙏🏻,” Charlene wrote alongside a photo (see here) of the six year old excitedly gazing at a burning boat, which Gabriella and her twin brother Prince Jacques helped set on fire.

©Getty Images



Princess Charlene shared an adorable photo of Princess Gabriella from the boat burning ceremony

Gabriella looked très chic for the family engagement dressed in head-to-toe Dior wearing a houndstooth coat teamed with a matching skort and bucket hat. Gabriella completed her outfit with white tights, Dior high-top sneakers and a Lady Dior nano bag, which retails for € 3,000, or about $3,622.59.

Prince Albert opened up about his and Princess Charlene’s daughter last month, telling People magazine, “Gabriella — she’s a pistol, I’ll tell you! She’s already got a great little sense of humor, sense of showmanship.”

©Getty Images



Prince Albert’s twins wore Dior sneakers on Jan. 26

Gabriella isn’t the only Monaco royal who stepped out wearing Dior this week. The Princess’ twin brother Prince Jacques also rocked Dior footwear—B23 high-top sneakers ($1,100)—on Tuesday during the family outing. Meanwhile, Beatrice Borromeo, who is married to Prince Albert’s nephew Pierre Casiraghi, virtually attended Dior’s Spring/Summer 2021 Haute Couture show on Monday wearing a look from the French fashion house, which she is an ambassador for.

Sharing a photo of Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law from the virtual fashion show, Dior wrote: “The new Dior ambassador Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi, wearing a #DiorSS21 denim jumpsuit paired with printed scarf and ’D-Connect’ sneakers, brought a breath of fresh urban allure to the virtual front row of House friends watching the unveiling of the #DiorCouture Spring-Summer 2021 collection by @MariaGraziaChiur.”