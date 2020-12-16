Princess Charlene of Monaco debuts buzzed hairstyle

Princess Charlene of Monaco has a bold, new look. Prince Albert’s wife showed off her dramatic makeover on Wednesday during a family engagement. The mom of two looked almost unrecognizable with one side of her head buzzed off. Charlene, 42, debuted her rocker hairstyle while distributing Christmas presents at the Palace in Monaco.

©Getty Images



Princess Charlene shaved off one side of her head

The South African-born Princess, who had been sporting a bob haircut prior to shaving the left side of her head, teamed her new ‘do with a gold sequin mask, black turtleneck sweater and gold patterned Dior coat.

©Getty Images



Prince Jacques helped his mom pass out toys on Dec. 16 at the palace

The former Olympic swimmer was joined by her husband and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, at the holiday event on Dec. 16. The young Princess looked adorable wearing a ﻿floral print Jacadi raincoat as she posed for a photo with her father and Santa. Meanwhile, Jacques gave his mother a hand passing out toys.

©Getty Images



Princess Gabriella and Prince Albert also attended the Christmas gift distribution in Monaco

It was a busy day for the royal family. On Wednesday, Albert, Charlene and their kids also attended the christening of the Maritime and Airport Police Division’s new ship, named after Princess Gabriella.

The royal couple celebrated their twins’ sixth birthday on Dec. 10. Sharing photos from the celebration on her personal Instagram, Charlene wrote: “Happy 6th birthday 🎉 my beautiful children ❤️❤️.”