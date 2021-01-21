Queen Elizabeth’s grandson-in-law shares hilarious homeschooling photo

When it comes to homeschooling, it looks like Mike Tindall is a hands-on parent! Princess Anne’s son-in-law took to his personal Instagram account on Wednesday to share a hilarious photo of himself post-arts and crafts. “Feel like I succeeded in home schooling arts and crafts today!!!!” the former rugby player captioned the picture. “Any movies out there need a creepy villain, I think I fit the bill!!”

A number of Mike’s fans reacted to the post with laughing emojis. “You’re a good dad. Your daughters are very lucky,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “Mia did a FABULOUS job...BRAVO!!!!!”

Mike, who is expecting his third child with wife Zara Tindall, is a father to daughters Mia, seven, and two-year-old Lena. Last year, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast co-host opened up about homeschooling his oldest daughter amid the pandemic, admitting that sometimes it can be “really frustrating.”

©The Good, The Bad & The Rugby



Mike is a father to daughters Lena and Mia Tindall

“I get to be a teacher in the mornings which is sometimes really nice, sometimes really frustrating,” Mike told The Telegraph. “I don’t think any child is a great homeschooler because they definitely listen to other people better than they listen to their parents.”

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson-in-law added, “Mia enjoyed it the first week because it was different being around mum and dad all the time. But then ultimately it’s the same people who are telling her off or telling her what to do and I think she gets bored of that.”