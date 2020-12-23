Queen Elizabeth’s great-granddaughters adorably crash their dad’s podcast: Watch

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast’s Christmas special featured two adorable surprise guests: Queen Elizabeth’s great-granddaughters Mia and Lena Tindall. Mike and Zara Tindall’s daughters crashed their dad’s Yuletide Zoom call, which was posted on Wednesday. At the 15:13 minute mark, co-host James Haskell informed Princess Anne’s son-in-law that he had “a very small visitor over your left shoulder.” Little Lena, two, made her way into the room requesting her father’s Santa hat headband. “Hi Lena. What’s going on? Oh, you want to steal my hat?” Mike asked his youngest daughter as she removed it off his head. “I don’t even think I can steal back the headgear.”

Mike and Zara Tindall’s daughters crashed The Good, The Bad & The Rugby’s Yuletide Zoom call

A happy Lena fled the room with the headband. Moments later, she popped back in with her big sister Mia Tindall, who—wearing festive reindeer antlers—returned her father’s headgear back to him. “Bye, bye papa,” Lena said before leaving, while pregnant Zara waited by the doorway.

When asked if Lena and Mia have made their Christmas lists, Mike replied, “They have done their Christmas list.” In a previous episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, the former rugby player revealed that his family gets more than one Christmas tree. “My wife has a slight OCD with her tree, it’s a bit like Monica [from Friends]. Me and the kids [daughters Mia, six, and Lena, two] get our own tree that we can throw tinsel on,” he explained. “My wife has the main tree that sits in the house and looks very, very pretty and very organized.”

Mike announced on the podcast earlier this month that he and Zara are expecting their third child. He confessed, “I’d like a boy this time. I’ve got two girls. I would like a boy, but I will love it whatever, whether a boy or a girl but please be a boy!”

While Mia was unaware of the baby news at the time, Mike noted that his firstborn would be “happy about it.” He shared, “She’s been requesting another sister or brother, so we’ve hopefully fulfilled that role for her. She just wants something different now. Lena’s growing up, she’s two-and-a-half now , she wants something younger to play with and dress up!”