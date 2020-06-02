Queen Elizabeth’s great-granddaughter Mia heads back to school: See her dad Mike Tindall’s priceless reaction

It’s back to school for Zara and Mike Tindall’s daughter Mia Tindall. The former rugby player took to social media on Tuesday, June 2, to joke about his oldest child’s first day back—and let’s just say, many parents likely feel the same way. “Me after school drop off this morning!” the dad of two wrote alongside a GIF from the movie Forest Gump, featuring the title character (played by Tom Hanks) running quickly. Mike’s followers related to the post with one replying, “Totally the same after dropping my son off too....,” while another tweeted, “So wish that is me.”

Mia Tindall returned to school on June 2

Last month, Mike, who is also a father to nearly two-year-old daughter Lena Tindall, told The Telegraph that he and Zara planned on sending their six-year-old back to school in June following the coronavirus lockdown. While at home, the retired athlete took on the role of teacher. “I get to be a teacher in the mornings which is sometimes really nice, sometimes really frustrating. I don‘t think any child is a great homeschooler because they definitely listen to other people better than they listen to their parents,” he shared.

“Mia enjoyed it the first week because it was different being around mum and dad all the time. But then ultimately it’s the same people who are telling her off or telling her what to do and I think she gets bored of that,” Mike continued.

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson-in-law also revealed that his eldest daughter can “be brilliant one minute,” and the next, “something you’ve seen her do a thousand times she’ll just go, ‘I don’t know how to do that.’ And then you go, ‘Well, I know you do.’”

Like Mike, Prince William has also found himself playing teacher since Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are students at Thomas’s Battersea, began homeschooling in March. “Homeschooling is fun, isn’t it?” William joked (via People magazine) to other parents during a Zoom call that was featured in the BBC documentary Football, Prince William and Mental Health. “You start to worry about how little you remember from your school days when you can’t do the maths questions at home,” the Duke of Cambridge added. Another parent quipped that he was unaware that phonics existed, while his five-year-old child did, to which the Duke replied, “The challenges of lockdown, hey!”

