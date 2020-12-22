Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step out in Beverly Hills ahead of Christmas: Photo

Baby it’s cold outside—at least for Meghan Markle! The Duchess of Sussex bundled up for a rare public outing with Prince Harry. The royals, both sporting face masks, were pictured in Beverly Hills on Sunday afternoon. The Suits alum, 39, stepped out wearing a $375 J.Crew parka. Meghan teamed her stylish outerwear with a black sweater, jeans, brown knee-high boots, sunglasses and a $92 beanie from Hat Attack. Meanwhile, Prince Harry, 36, wore a grey henley shirt, baseball hat and jeans for the low-key outing.

©Grosby Group



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured in Beverly Hills on Dec. 20

The Duke and Duchess appeared to have left their one-year-old son Archie Harrison at home. Meghan and Harry, who stepped back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, moved into their multimillion dollar Montecito home back in July. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! previously reported that the royal couple and their son will celebrate their first Christmas together in the US this year.

It seems the Sussexes might be gifting royal fans a present this holiday season: a Christmas card! Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie said on the ﻿ Heirpod podcast (via The Daily Mail), “I believe it is on its way, we obviously had a real treat last year with that really cute photo of Archie.”

©Getty Images



Meghan and Prince Harry, who are no longer working members of the royal family, moved to California in 2020

Later this month, Meghan and Harry will be releasing a holiday special on Spotify, which the couple’s audio-first production company Archewell Audio recently signed a “multi-year partnership” with. “We’re talking to some amazing people,” Meghan teased. “They’re going to share their memories that have really helped shape this past year, which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone.”