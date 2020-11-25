Princess Diana’s brother reacts to Meghan Markle’s miscarriage

Princess Diana’s younger Charles Spencer’s thoughts are with his nephew Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost their second child over the summer. “I can’t imagine the agony for any couple of losing a child in this way. It’s so very, very sad. And of course, I totally agree with you, all thoughts with them today,” Charles said on ITV’s Lorraine (via HELLO!). Meghan, 39, revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in an opinion piece for the New York Times, which was published on Nov. 25.

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer said that the Duchess of Sussex's miscarriage is 'so very, very sad'

In the moving op-ed titled “The Losses We Share,” the Suits alum opened up about her devastating loss writing, “It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib. After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.”

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” the Duchess continued. “Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

Meghan wrote that as she sat in her hospital bed, she watched Prince Harry’s “heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine.” “This year has brought so many of us to our breaking points. Loss and pain have plagued every one of us in 2020, in moments both fraught and debilitating,” she penned.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are parents to son Archie Harrison

According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Meghan and Harry, who are parents to one-year-old son Archie Harrison, have come to appreciate how common miscarriage is. “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning,” Meghan wrote.

She added, “Some have bravely shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing that when one person speaks truth, it gives license for all of us to do the same. We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us. In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”