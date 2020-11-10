Mom-to-be Princess Eugenie opens up about life in lockdown

Princess Eugenie is counting her blessings these days. With England in its second lockdown, the mom to be feels “very lucky” to have her health. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, 30, spoke about her lockdown experience during an Instagram Live for the Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded. “Lockdown’s been okay for me. I can’t believe we’re on lockdown 2.0, as everyone’s calling it,” Eugenie said.

Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child together

She added, “I’m very lucky to have had my health throughout number one and number two and I just can’t really begin to imagine what people are going through, who are getting ill.”

Eugenie’s father-in-law, George Brooksbank,﻿ battled coronavirus earlier this year and has since recovered. “My father-in-law was quite ill in lockdown one so I am so grateful that he is alive, that there are so many incredible people out there fighting for everyone’s lives,” the Princess said.

Our Co-founder HRH Princess Eugenie is live on Instagram now! Head on over to hear her talk about modern slavery during the pandemic: https://t.co/phtXIABEfQpic.twitter.com/T2QpmigzDN — The Anti-Slavery Collective (@TASC_org) November 9, 2020

Eugenie, who announced in September that she is expecting her first child, as well as her husband Jack Brooksbank spent the first lockdown with her parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, at Royal Lodge. Sarah previously admitted that it was a “total joy” to spend time with her youngest daughter and son-in-law.

Speaking on the City Island Podcast in May, Sarah said (via Hello!), “During this lockdown period I’ve really loved spending more time with Eugenie and Jack. My daughter got married to Jack in, oh goodness, was it last October? No, it was October before, heavens! And so, of course once she’s gone to get married they live away. So, I haven’t seen her so much and so now it’s been a total joy to spend real quality time with her.”