Princess ties the knot in surprise royal wedding

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck’s half-sister Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck is married! The King of Bhutan announced on Thursday that his sibling married Dasho Thinlay Norbu, the Queen of Bhutan’s brother, at Dechencholing Palace on Oct. 29. Sharing two photos from the surprise royal wedding, the Dragon King wrote, “Her Royal Highness Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck married Dasho Thinlay Norbu in a Royal Wedding ceremony today. The Royal Wedding was held at Dechencholing Palace in Thimphu. The Royal Couple received the blessings of His Majesty The King, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and His Holiness the Je Khenpo.”

©His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck



The newlyweds tied the knot on Oct. 29

Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck was born in 1993 to the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Gyalyum Sangay Choden Wangchuck, one of the royal’s four wives. Dasho Thinlay Norbu is no stranger to the Bhutanese royal family. The groom is the Queen’s younger brother. Queen Jetsun Pema’s sister Ashi Yeatso Lhamo is also married to one of the Dragon King’s siblings, his brother Prince Jigme Dorji Wangchuck.

Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck graduated from Georgetown University in 2016 and serves as president of the Bhutan Paralympic Committee. While his wife attended university in America, Dasho Thinlay Norbu studied at St. Stephen’s College in Delhi University. After graduating from college, Dasho trained as a pilot and has been flying for the National Airline Drukair since 2019. The newlyweds are both active DeSuups—volunteers.

©Queen Jetsun Pema



The Dragon King and Queen welcomed their second child in 2020

This year has been full of memorable moments for the Bhutanese royals. Aside from the recent royal wedding, the Dragon King and Queen welcomed their second child, son Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck, in March. Following their son’s birth, an announcement read: “While this remains a very happy occasion for the Royal family and the nation and people of Bhutan, Their Majesties wish to remind all Bhutanese to be mindful, responsible and supportive to each other in the wake of the COVID-19 virus,” adding, “Their Majesties have everyone whose lives have been affected by this global pandemic in their thoughts and prayers.”