Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoy quality time with mom Kate Middleton in London

Prince George and Princess Charlotte recently enjoyed a day at the museum with their mom Kate Middleton. According to the Daily Mail (via HELLO!), the Duchess of Cambridge took her oldest children to the Imperial War Museum in London. George, seven, is said to have been in “awe” of the military hardware during the royals’ personal visit. A source told the outlet, “Kate took him and Charlotte there, very much as members of the public.” Prince William became patron of the Imperial War Museum Foundation back in 2010.

Kate Middleton recently took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the Imperial War Museum in London

Kate has also taken her children to London’s Natural History Museum in the past. Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess’ youngest son Prince Louis was spotted at the popular tourist attraction with his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. The royal mom of three has previously spoken about her children’s love for the museum, of which she is patron. “I remember visiting the Natural History Museum as a child, and being inspired with a love of nature,” Kate said in 2017. “And now, as a parent myself, I am experiencing the joy all over again with my own children, who adore coming here – and it is not just to see the T-Rex, mind you.”

The Cambridge children are fans of London’s Natural History Museum

George and Charlotte, five, are currently enjoying their half-term holiday from Thomas’s Battersea school. At the start of their vacation, the young Prince and Princess helped their parents bake cupcakes for veterans. The Royal British Legion, the UK’s largest Armed Forces charity, shared a photo of the Cambridge family’s homemade﻿ treats writing, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family have shown their support for our Poppy Appeal this year by baking poppy cakes! These delicious cakes were delivered to residents at our care home in Norfolk. Click the link in our bio to find out how you can support us this year. #everypoppycounts #poppyappeal @kensingtonroyal.”