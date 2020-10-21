Queen Elizabeth’s family member gets job as a personal trainer

Princess Margaret’s grandson Arthur Chatto has a new job. The royal family member is a new instructor at BoundFitness in Edinburgh, Scotland. The start-up, which promotes exercise for mental health, introduced Arthur on its social media channels writing, “The 2nd of our new instructor introductions... Getting to know @artchatto 👋🏼 I’m a level 3 personal trainer, I specialise in strength and endurance training with a military focus. I was lucky enough to row around the UK this summer! This gave me a lot of experience in training myself and the team to complete the challenging expedition.I’ve found physical training to be an essential cornerstone in improving my own mental health and I want to share this with others💪🏼.”

The Edinburgh University student will be running BoundFitness’ Bound Core on Wednesday mornings and Bound Bootcamp on Thursday evenings. Arthur, who is 26th in line to the throne, is the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth’s niece Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel Chatto.

Over the summer, the 21-year-old royal completed the GB Row Challenge. Arthur and his team, Exe Endurow, rowed around Great Britain to raise money for the British Red Cross to help with COVID-19 efforts and Just One Ocean. The group set a Guinness World Record becoming the youngest team to row round Great Britain.

After returning to London in August, Arthur and his teammates celebrated their accomplishment by jumping into the River Thames. “42 days ago we left from Tower Bridge to try and row around Great Britain, and today we are hoping to complete our circumnavigation by rowing under it once more!” he wrote on social media at the time. “We have all really appreciated your support and positive encouragement: it helped us through the hard times, thank you.”

Related Video: King Charles III marks first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death Loading the player...