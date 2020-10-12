Pregnant Princess Eugenie celebrates wedding anniversary with never-before-seen photos

Happy anniversary, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank! The royal couple celebrated two years of wedded bliss on Monday. In honor of the special occasion, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, 30, shared a video on her personal social media account featuring never-before-seen photos from her royal wedding. “Been the best 2 years married to you and 10 years with you in total.. happy memories always my dear Jack,” she captioned the clip, which was set to London Grammar’s Baby It’s You.

Eugenie and Jack tied the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018. The royal bride stunned on her big day wearing the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara and a gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. Eugenie specifically requested the gown’s low back to show off her scar from the surgery she had when she was 12 to correct her scoliosis.

Ahead of the couple’s second anniversary, Buckingham Palace announced that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child. “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021,” the palace statement read. “The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

Eugenie also shared the exciting baby news on her Instagram account. Alongside a photo of her and Jack holding a pair of baby teddy bear slippers, the expectant mom wrote: “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....👶🏻.”

Meanwhile, grandmother-to-be Sarah Ferguson celebrated her daughter’s pregnancy tweeting: “I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child. Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother. Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy.”