Princess Charlene of Monaco pulled off the most glamorous look with a face mask

Princess Charlene made a glittering appearance at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health last week. The mom of two attended the glamorous event with her husband Prince Albert of Monaco on Sept. 24. The former Olympic swimmer, 42, stunned wearing a silver sequin embellished gown from Kate Middleton-loved designer Jenny Packham. Originally retailing for $5,460, the sparkling floor length number featured fluttering sleeves and a plunging V-neckline. Charlene, sporting a chic bob like her daughter Princess Gabriella, completed her dazzling look with a Repossi Brevis white gold necklace and a bold red lip, which was revealed when the Princess removed her white face mask. Prince Albert, who recovered from the novel coronavirus earlier this year, also teamed his suit with a mask.

©Getty Images



Princess Charlene dazzled in a sequin gown at the gala

The gala, which benefited the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation’s initiatives for Planetary Health, was attended by a slew of famous faces, including Helen Mirren, Andy Garcia, Johnny Depp, Maisie Williams, Sienna Miller, Naomi Campbell, Rebel Wilson and more. The Prince’s niece Pauline Ducruet also stepped out for the star-studded fundraiser. Grammy Award-winning singer Sting was honored by Albert for his environmental activism at the gala.

In addition to taking precaution wearing a face mask, Charlene was seen greeting actress Kate Beckinsale with a friendly elbow bump on the blue carpet. The South African-born royal auctioned off her water bike from The Crossing : Calvi - Monaco Water Bike Challenge at the event. The auction item also included a private lesson and training session with Charlene.

©Getty Images



The royal greeted Kate Beckinsale with an elbow bump

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s mother and her team “Serenity” defeated her brother Gareth Wittstock and his team “Notorious” in the grueling challenge earlier this month. The sporting event aimed to raise awareness and funds for The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.