Princess Charlene’s daughter Princess Gabriella has the cutest bob haircut

Princess Charlene’s daughter Princess Gabriella and son Prince Jacques cleaned up the alleys of Monaco-ville alongside their father Prince Albert over the weekend. The five-year-old twins joined their dad as they participated in the second edition of World Cleanup Day in the Principality. Gabriella and Jacques looked cool sporting shades as well as face masks, gloves, World Cleanup Day shirts, jeans and sneakers on Saturday. Albert was also dressed down wearing a t-shirt, shorts and baseball cap. The little Princess’ wavy golden locks were straightened for the outing, showing off her adorable Anna Wintour-like bob.

©Eric Mathon / Palais Princier



Prince Albert and his twins participated in World Cleanup Day

The siblings were photographed strolling together holding hands and picking up litter. The event on Sept. 19 aimed to collect waste and raise public awareness. “Four clean-up actions were carried out in the Principality and in the neighboring municipalities, which made it possible to collect 210 kilos of waste,” according to the Prince’s Palace.

Princess Charlene sat out from the family engagement. One week prior, the mom of two and her team Serenity won “The Crossing: Calvi - Monaco Water Bike Challenge.” The former Olympic swimmer had the support of her husband and children after completing the grueling challenge.

©Eric Mathon / Palais Princier



Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella helped pick up waste on Sept. 19

Gabriella and Jacques returned to school earlier this month. The Prince’s Palace marked the twins’ first day back with a new photo. “Back to school for Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella,” a message alongside the snapshot read. Gabriella was pictured fixing her twin brother’s hair before heading into the classroom.

Last year, Charlene revealed that her kids “love school.” She told French magazine Point de Vue, “Gabriella even gets up even on Saturdays because she wants to go and is very disappointed when told that there is no school that day.”