Princess Charlene of Monaco wore a Joker face mask: ‘Why so serious?’

Princess Charleneput a smile on her face with her recent mask. Prince Albert of Monaco’s wife stepped out on Saturday wearing a protective covering that featured the famous “Why so serious?” quote from 2008’s The Dark Knight, as well the Joker’s red smile. The royal mom of two teamed the Peter Sagan mask with a yellow Philipp Plein leather biker jacket and white pants. The former Olympic swimmer, who styled her golden locks down, also debuted her shorter bangs during the outing with Prince Albert. Like his wife, Grace Kelly’s son, who recovered from coronavirus earlier this year, also sported a face mask, though he opted for a simple #StrongTogether one.

©Getty Images



Princess Charlene of Monaco wore a Joker face mask

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s parents were on hand for the start of the 107th Tour de France 2020 in Nice. The royal couple also attended the arrival of the women’s event “La Course by le Tour” and its award ceremony.

Charlene has been gearing up for her own sporting challenge this summer. In September, the 42-year-old Princess will become the “first woman to ever take part in a crossing.” The South African-born royal will be participating in “The Crossing: Calvi - Monaco Water Bike Challenge,” which is scheduled to take place Sept. 12 and 13, to raise funds and awareness for The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

©Getty Images



Prince Albert and Charlene attended the start of the Tour de France on Aug. 29

The event will involve two teams of four internationally renowned athletes, including UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and Princess Charlene, taking turns biking from Calvi in northwest Corsica to the Yacht Club de Monaco. The competitors will bike over a distance of 180 km for almost 24-hours. “I’ve been training for several weeks in Calvi, at the rate of several hours per day. Like me, my husband is a former Olympic athlete (and though) he will not take part in the relay, he will be there, aboard a boat, to support me,” the Princess previously told Point de Vue.

While the “crossing is a challenge,” Charlene said, “We’re determined to see it through. In our family, we are driven by a strong competitive spirit. As an athlete, I’ve been trained to break world records, and that’s the kind of thing that stays with you forever. Even if I have to jump into the water and finish swimming, I will go all the way.”