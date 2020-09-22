Kate Middleton pays tribute to George, Charlotte and Louis with her jewelry

Kate Middleton kept Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis close to her heart during an engagement on Tuesday. The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, paid tribute to her children while meeting with fellow parents in London’s Battersea Park. The mom of three was seen wearing a necklace with pendants featuring her kids’ initials—“G,” “C,” and “L.”

©Getty Images



Kate Middleton wore a necklace featuring her children’s initials on Sept. 22

The Duchess looked pretty in pink for the outing recycling her dusty pink cropped trousers from Marks & Spencer, which she paired with her Superga Cotu sneakers and a white puff sleeve Lauren Ralph Lauren top, while styling her glossy locks down. Kate layered her charm necklace with a double strand beaded satellite chain necklace from Spells of Love.

The radiant Duchess met with parents and peer supporters to hear about their experiences with parent-to-parent support amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Around the UK, there are thousands of parents who use their time, experience and knowledge to support other parents and families, according to Kensington Palace.

Kate heard from Christine Thatai, 37, and Morgan Cassius, 29, about how their peer group held daily video calls with other moms via an app called Mush during lockdown. The Duchess showed off her maternal side playing with Morgan’s six-month-old daughter Makena-Grace. Recalling her conversation with the royal, Morgan said, “I told her lockdown was difficult because I couldn’t go swimming or meeting friends just stuck inside with the TV.” Christine added, “Kate was very interested in how we struck up friendships.”

Across the UK there are many thousands of parents who use their time, experience and knowledge to support other parents and families.



This morning The Duchess spoke with representatives and volunteers from seven different organisations who run peer-to-peer support programmes. pic.twitter.com/1emTYGBKOB — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 22, 2020

Prior to visiting the park, Kate participated in a video call with representatives and volunteers from seven different organizations that run peer-to-peer support programs. The groups spoke about their services and the impact that COVID-19 is having on families across the country.

“Huge well done to all of you. I know there’s a big team of you out there in communities across the country,” Kate told them. “Both William and I hear about how vital these relationships are to families – they’re a real lifeline. So to you and your army of volunteers out there, a huge well done. I, like you, would love to see peer-to-peer support more embedded and celebrated in communities and society as a whole.”