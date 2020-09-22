Prince William says fatherhood has given him a ‘new sense of purpose’

Becoming a father has admittedly given Prince William a new sense of purpose. The Duke of Cambridge, who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with wife Kate Middleton, opened up about how fatherhood has changed his outlook when it comes to protecting the planet. “I’ve always loved nature, but fatherhood has given me a new sense of purpose,” the royal dad of three confessed in a trailer for the upcoming documentary Prince William: A Planet For Us All. “Now I’ve got George, Charlotte and now Louis, in my life, your outlook does change.”

©The Duchess of Cambridge



Prince William admitted in the documentary that becoming a dad has given him a new sense of purpose

“You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife in a much better condition,” William added. “I always believe it is possible to give young people hope and belief that things can get fixed. I have the belief that if we all work together, we can make a difference.”

A film crew joined the future King two years ago on his search for ways to protect the natural world. The program will show William meeting people in the UK and abroad who are playing a part in protecting and restoring the environment and will also chart the royal’s journey from being passionate about conservation to wanting to play a greater global leadership role on the environment, according to Kensington Palace (via HELLO!).

Sir David Attenborough is featured in the upcoming documentary. In the trailer, Kate told David at the 2019 naming ceremony for the RRS Sir David Attenborough polar research ship, “The children were very upset that we were coming to see you and they weren’t coming. They’re massive fans of yours.” The 94-year-old naturalist is heard saying, “Kids know an awful lot about what’s happening to the world.”

William’s remarks about his children follow seven-year-old George and five-year-old Charlotte’s return to school after months of homeschooling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again,” the Duke said earlier this month while visiting Belfast to mark Emergency Services Day. “Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months.”