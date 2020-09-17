Prince Harry Donated £100,000 For His Birthday

Instead of getting a lavish birthday gift for himself, Prince Harry decided to donate £100,000 to a good cause.

The Duke of Sussex celebrated his 36th birthday on Tuesday, September 15, and now, it has been revealed that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, celebrated the occasion with a generous £100,000 gift to CAMFED.

If you’re not familiar with the charity, CAMFED is an African girls‘ education non-profit. Founded in 1993, the organization’s mission is to eradicate poverty in Africa through the education of girls and the empowerment of young women.

To honor Prince Harry’s birthday, there was an online campaign to raise money for the organization. After already raising a whopping £100,060, Harry and Meghan decided to match that and gifted CAMFED an additional £100,798.

The royal couple ended up thanking everyone who pitched in for their generous contributions in a statement, saying, “No better way to celebrate what really matters. Thank you to everyone who donated, Harry and Meghan.”

It’s only right The Duke of Sussex hold a campaign to raise money for this non-profit for his birthday, as him and his wife have had a strong connection with CAMFED for many years now.

When the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust was first established, CAMFED was one of the first recipients of awards to help bolster their programs. CAMFED was invited to join the launch of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust in 2017 at Buckingham Palace, meeting Her Majesty The Queen as well as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

For International Women’s Day last year, in 2019, Meghan appeared on a panel alongside Angie Murimirwa, the Executive Director of CAMFED Africa. Plus, during their tour of Africa last year, Meghan and Harry joined an event in Lilongwe, Malawi as the surprise guest via video. Clearly, this is an organization that’s very close to their heart.

Beside making such a meaningful donation to CAMFED, Harry celebrated his birthday privately in his new Montecito home with his wife and their 16-month-old son, Archie.

Harry and Meghan have been living in the United States since stepping back from their royal duties in March 2020. When they first moved to the states, they were staying in a Beverly Hills mansion owned by Tyler Perry, though they recently moved an hour or two away to a quieter community in Santa Barbara.

While travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic have prevented the couple from returning to the UK, it‘s been reported that they have kept in touch with family members with frequent telephone and video calls.

