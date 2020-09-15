Kate Middleton looks fabulous in florals for surprise outing

Kate Middleton is back! The Duchess of Cambridge returned to royal duties in London on Tuesday with a surprise outing alongside Prince William. The royal mom of three looked fabulous in a floral ensemble for her visit to London Bridge and Whitechapel. Kate recycled her rose red Beulah London “Calla” shirt dress, which she wore in May. The Duchess completed her look with her floral Amaia mask, Ralph Lauren pumps and a new pair of Missoma earrings, while styling her glossy locks down in loose waves.

Kate Middleton wore a floral print dress and face mask on Sept. 15

William and Kate visited communities, businesses and individuals in London Bridge and Whitechapel to thank those who have gone above and beyond to help others amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During their visit to East London, the couple put on aprons as they tried their hands at bagel making at the famous Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery. While putting the finishing touches on his dough ball, Elias Cohen, whose father Amnon founded the bakery in 1974, told the Duke: “Not bad. I think Kate wins!” “We’ll go with that,” William laughed. “The usual story.” Kate acknowledged that she had “beginner’s luck.” She said, “Just wait until you see the aftermath! I had beginner’s luck. They are getting worse!”

Tuesday’s outing also included a visit to the East London Mosque and London Muslim Centre, where volunteers have played an important role in supporting members of their community by helping to deliver warm meals, food and medication to the most vulnerable.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kneaded dough at the Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery

Prince George’s parents also paid a visit to the London Bridge Jobcentre. The Duke and Duchess spoke with customers, staff and employers about the difficulties involved in helping people find work amid the pandemic. The couple met Lloyd Graham, community engagement manager for the construction company Keltbray. Lloyd told the royals about how the firm is offering Higher Degree apprenticeships and is demolishing local buildings for the redevelopment of the Elephant and Castle area. “The children, especially Louis would love to come and watch that, to see the diggers, they love it,” William said. Kate added, “Don’t forget Charlotte! She’d love it too.”

The Cambridges recently returned to London after months of staying at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. The family of five relocated back to Kensington Palace ahead of the start of the school year. “I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again,” William confessed following Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s return to school. “Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months.”