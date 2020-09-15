The sweet way Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated Prince Harry’s birthday

Kate Middleton and Prince William are celebrating Prince Harry’s birthday. The Duke of Sussex, who is now based in Santa Barbara, California, turned 36-years-old on Tuesday, Sept. 15. In honor of his special day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a sweet throwback photo of themselves with Harry, which was taken prior to him marrying wife Meghan Markle. Harry was photographed laughing as he sprinted ahead of his brother and sister-in-law during the London Marathon Training Day in 2017. Kensington Palace’s message read: “Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today! 🎂🎈.”

Last year, Harry addressed the rumored rift between him and his older brother. “We’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment, but I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me,” the Duke of Sussex said on the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly”...and it’s clear William and Kate love Harry too!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge weren’t the only royals to wish Harry a happy birthday from across the pond. Queen Elizabeth marked her grandson’s birthday with a photo from the 2017 Queen’s Young Leaders reception. “Wishing the Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday!” the picture was captioned.

Prince Charles also commemorated his youngest son’s birthday with a photo of Harry smiling, as well as a snapshot of the father-son duo from the 2014 Invictus Games. Alongside the images, Clarence House wrote: “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today! 🎂.”

This year is a poignant birthday for Harry as he turned the same age his late mother Princess Diana was when she died following a car accident in Paris. ﻿The Duke’s birthday comes weeks after he admitted that he feels “too old.” Last month, while participating in a video call from his home in Santa Barbara, Harry told young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, “I already feel as I’m way too old.” “You’ve got to stop, we’re not old!” Meghan said, to which the Duke replied, “But it’s true.”

The Sussexes stepped back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year. Ahead of their royal exit, Her Majesty released a statement saying, “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

