Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make first joint appearance from their new home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry teamed up for their latest virtual appearance. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex participated in a video chat on Monday, Aug. 17, from their new home in Santa Barbara with young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, of which they are president and vice president, to discuss social media and using the digital world for good. The Suits alum praised the group for their work in the online space, noting that having a positive experience is important since many are connecting online these days amid the global health crisis. “Everyone’s mental and emotional well-being are perhaps more fragile than ever before, certainly with COVID and our dependability on our devices right now in the absence of human interaction,” Meghan said. “People are going online more than ever before to feel community.”

The Duchess pointed out that a healthy online community doesn’t mean everyone “being in agreement all the time,” but being able to have “a healthy discourse” and “being able to disagree.” Meghan added, “When you look at what these platforms are capable of with that reach, and what that propels in terms of trolling—You can either train people to be cruel, or you can train people to be kind. And it’s really that simple.”

Harry encouraged the young leaders to continue making the world a better place. “I say you. I want to include us, I already feel as I’m way too old,” the Duke said, before Meghan interjected, “You’ve got to stop, we’re not old!” “But it’s true,” Harry exclaimed. “This is the world that you guys are going to inherit.” The Duchess added, “And Archie!” The Queen’s grandson continued, “It’s on us now. It’s on all of us collectively to make the world a better place and we are.”

Meghan and Harry spoke from their Mediterranean-style estate in Montecito. The Sussexes, who stepped back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, moved into the nearly 19,000-square foot property last month. A rep for the Duke and Duchess previously told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! that the royal couple has “settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family.”