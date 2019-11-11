Prince Harry breaks silence on rumored rift with brother Prince William

Prince Harry has opened up about his relationship with brother Prince William. The Duke of Sussex addressed the rumored “rift” between him and his older sibling for the first time during the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. “Part of this role “Part of this role, part of this job, and this family, being under the pressure, inevitably stuff happens,” he confessed.

Prince Harry broke his silence on the rumored rift between him and brother Prince William

Though they may not be as close as they once were, Princess Diana’s sons can always count on each other. “We’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment, but I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me,” Harry said. “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly.”

Meghan Markle’s husband added, “The majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, you have good days and you have bad days.” Rumors of a rift have plagued the royal siblings since last year. Speculation was further fueled when Harry and Meghan revealed their plans to leave Kensington Palace for Windsor, and later split households with the Cambridges.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be taking a break from royal duties following month of backlash

It was recently revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking a six-week break from royal duties following months of intense public scrutiny and backlash. During their time off, the royals, along with their son Archie Harrison, will travel to the United States to celebrate Thanksgiving with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

The former American actress got candid about her life as a member of the royal family in the ITV documentary. “I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair,” the Suits alum admitted. “I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a ‘stiff upper lip.’ I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging.”