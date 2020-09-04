Queen Letizia and King Felipe visit funeral home to mourn the death of their friend

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain stepped out on Friday to say goodbye to their friend Jaime Carvajal Hoyos. The financier, who was close with the royals, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday at the age of 56. King Felipe drove to La Paz funeral home in Madrid on Sept. 4 with his wife where they were received by several of Jaime’s family members. According to HOLA!, the King and Queen stayed for about an hour and a half. The royals, both donning face masks, were dressed in dark-colored ensembles for the somber occasion. Letizia wore black trousers and a matching blouse, while Felipe sported a dark navy suit and black tie.

©Getty Images



The Spanish King and Queen paid their respects on Sept. 4

The outing came days after the monarchs returned to royal duties in Madrid following their annual family vacation in Palma de Mallorca. On Wednesday, Letizia attended a working meeting with the Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases (FEDER) to learn about the impact the novel coronavirus has had on families living with rare diseases. Meanwhile, Felipe visited the Naval Command of the Miño on Sept. 2.

It was a busy summer for Letizia and Felipe. The royals toured Spain’s autonomous communities in an effort to support the recovery of tourist, economic and social activity following the coronavirus pandemic, and during their vacation with daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, the King and Queen traveled around the Balearic Islands to support the different social and economic sectors that have been affected by the global health crisis.

©Getty Images



Queen Letizia was dressed in black for the somber occasion

The royal family’s vacation in Palma de Mallorca came on the heels of former King Juan Carlos’ decision to leave Spain. In August, Felipe’s father announced that he was moving abroad amid his financial scandal. “A year ago I expressed my will and desire to stop developing institutional activities. Now, guided by the conviction of providing the best service to the Spanish, their institutions and you as King, I am communicating my thoughtful decision to move, at this time, outside of Spain,” Juan Carlos wrote in a letter to his son.

Queen Sofia’s husband continued, “A decision I make with deep feeling, but with great serenity. I have been King of Spain for almost forty years and, during all of them, I have always wanted the best for Spain and for the Crown. With my loyalty forever. With the affection and affection of always, your father.”