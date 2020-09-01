The sweet way Queen Rania celebrated her milestone 50th birthday

Queen Rania had a happy birthday indeed. The mom of four rang in her milestone 50th birthday on Monday surrounded by the people she loves most. King Abdullah II’s wife took to her personal social media account on Tuesday to share a family portrait starring her husband and their four children—Crown Prince Hussein, 26, Princess Iman, 23, Princess Salma, 19, and Prince Hashem, 15. “Nothing beats a day spent surrounded with the people you love most,” she captioned the post. “And thank you all for your lovely birthday greetings - you made my day!#Love #Jordan #LoveJO.”

Hussein marked his mother’s birthday on Aug. 31 with a sweet tribute. Alongside a portrait of him and Raina, the Crown Prince penned: “Wishing my dear mother many blessings and good health on her birthday.”

Prior to turning 50 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Queen opened up to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! about what she wanted for her birthday this year. “On my birthday, as long as the people I love are nearby, and they are healthy and safe, I could not possibly ask for more,” she shared. Rania acknowledged that it has been a “very difficult year.” “But I am thankful that my country is doing all it can to limit the spread of Covid-19 within our borders and put our people’s health and wellbeing first,” she said.

The royal has been enjoying plenty of family time as a result of the global health crisis. “On past birthdays, I’ve always wished for more time with my husband and kids – and so far this year, time is all I’ve had!” the Queen said. “It has been such a blessing to have all my children around, particularly during the months when Jordan was under a strict lockdown.”

Rania continued, “Like so many families, we were grateful to be together, but also heartbroken to see the pain and loss this virus has inflicted on so many around the world.”