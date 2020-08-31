Queen Rania celebrates 50th birthday, reveals past wishes came true this year

Queen Rania of Jordan celebrated her 50th birthday on Monday, Aug. 31. Prior to her big day, the mom of four spoke with HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! about her milestone birthday and the COVID-19 pandemic. “It has been a very difficult year, but I am thankful that my country is doing all it can to limit the spread of Covid-19 within our borders and put our people’s health and wellbeing first,” King Abdullah II’s wife said.

©Royal Hashemite Court



Queen Rania of Jordan turned 50 on August 31

In previous years, Rania has wished to spend more time with her husband and their kids, Crown Prince Hussein, 26, Princess Iman, 23, Princess Salma, 19 and Prince Hashem, 15. Now because of the global health crisis, the royal has had plenty of time with her family. “On past birthdays, I’ve always wished for more time with my husband and kids – and so far this year, time is all I’ve had!” the Queen said. “It has been such a blessing to have all my children around, particularly during the months when Jordan was under a strict lockdown.”

“Like so many families, we were grateful to be together, but also heartbroken to see the pain and loss this virus has inflicted on so many around the world,” she added. “On my birthday, as long as the people I love are nearby, and they are healthy and safe, I could not possibly ask for more.”

Ahead of her birthday, two new portraits of the Queen were released last week. Rania showed off her formal and casual style posing for the pictures. The royal stunned in one image wearing an Ashi Studio long-sleeved crepe gown with embroidery and button detail. “I am very honored for Her Majesty Queen Rania chose to wear this regal dress, which was designed to radiate power. I wish her Majesty a Happy Birthday,” designer Mohammed Ashi said in a statement. Rania dressed down for the second image sporting a turtleneck and blue jeans.

The Royal Hashemite Court marked Rania’s birthday on Monday sharing a portrait of the Queen with her husband, which was captioned: “The Royal Hashemite Court wishes Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah many happy returns on the occasion of her birthday.”

Crown Princess Hussein also celebrated his “dear” mother’s birthday on his personal social media account. Alongside a photo of him and Rania, Hussein wrote, “Wishing my dear mother many blessings and good health on her birthday.”