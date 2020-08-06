Meghan Markle is taking on a different role at her next public appearance

As a former actress and member of the British royal family, Meghan Markle knows a thing or two about being interviewed. While the Duchess of Sussex is used to being on the receiving end of questions, she’ll be showing off her interviewing skills at her next public appearance. Prince Harry’s wife is scheduled to attend The 19th* Represents virtual summit on Aug. 14, where she will interview the nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom’s cofounder and CEO Emily Ramshaw. “The 19th*’s commitment to reporting and storytelling that lifts up those who are too often underrepresented in the media has never been more important,” Meghan said in a statement to Glamour. “I’m looking forward to asking the cofounder what it means to build a media outlet with gender equity, diversity, and community at its core.”

The 19th* announced the Duchess’ participation in the summit on Thursday. “After a week of #19thnews reporters interviewing the nation’s top women in politics, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, will turn the tables on The 19th, interviewing @eramshaw about our mission to create a transformative newsroom centered on gender equity,” the newsroom, which reports on gender, politics and policy, wrote. The 19th* Represents virtual summit, taking place Aug. 10 through Aug. 14, is a commemoration of the suffrage centennial. Aside from Meghan, other high-profile speakers include Zoe Saldana, Meryl Streep, Melinda Gates and Hillary Clinton.

The Suits alum’s last public appearance was in July at the virtual 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit, where she delivered an empowering keynote speech. In her remarks, Meghan encouraged girls to keep challenging the norms and reminded attendees that believing in “true equality is not enough.” She said, “It’s going to take more than belief, we have to work for it every day, even when it’s hard and even when it makes others feel uneasy. We have to speak up for ourselves and we have to speak out for others who struggle to be heard.”

Meghan and Harry stepped back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year. Following their royal exit, it was revealed in June that Archie Harrison’s parents had signed with the Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements. With their new revised roles, the Duke and Duchess, who currently reside in Los Angeles, have permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests.