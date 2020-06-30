Loading the player...

Royal wedding tiaras: spectacular jewels worn by the world’s Princess brides

From Meghan Markle to Crown Princess Mary and more, see how these royal brides wore their jewels

By HOLA! USA

When it comes to royal weddings, we can’t help but fawn over the brides. Everything from their gorgeous princess wedding gowns to their glam beauty looks and of course, their sparkly tiaras!

When Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle said I do to Prince Harry, she opted for the Queen Mary’s bandeau – a gorgeous piece featuring large and small brilliant diamonds.

According to Harper’s Bazaar UK, in an audio guide from the A Royal Wedding; The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exhibit, Meghan explains: "When it came to the tiara on the day, I was very fortunate to be able to choose this gorgeous art deco style bandeau tiara."

Check out the video to see the brilliant tiaras chosen by other royal brides, including Crown Princess Mary, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Kate Middleton, and more!

Related Video:

King Charles III marks first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more