Royal wedding tiaras: spectacular jewels worn by the world’s Princess brides

When it comes to royal weddings, we can’t help but fawn over the brides. Everything from their gorgeous princess wedding gowns to their glam beauty looks and of course, their sparkly tiaras!

When Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle said I do to Prince Harry, she opted for the Queen Mary’s bandeau – a gorgeous piece featuring large and small brilliant diamonds.

According to Harper’s Bazaar UK, in an audio guide from the A Royal Wedding; The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exhibit, Meghan explains: "When it came to the tiara on the day, I was very fortunate to be able to choose this gorgeous art deco style bandeau tiara."

Check out the video to see the brilliant tiaras chosen by other royal brides, including Crown Princess Mary, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Kate Middleton, and more!