Monaco’s Beatrice Borromeo returns to her old stomping grounds

Beatrice Borromeo is simply bella in Buccellati’s newly launched advertising campaign. The Italian-born beauty returned to the eternal city of Rome for the campaign shoot. The black and white images, which describe a day in the magic of La Citta Eterna, were taken by British photographer Josh Olins and enshrine the Monaco royal’s “free spirit and refined grace.” Beatrice, who is a descendant of an Italian noble family and the daughter of Count Carlo Ferdinando Borromeo, has a special connection to the renowned jewelry house.

Beatrice exudes glamour in Buccellati’s new advertising campaign

“To her, the dearest family jewels are signed Buccellati, because she got to know them since she was a child. It is not just her aristocratic name that makes her a very elegant young woman, but also her being a protagonist of our century; her personal culture and social commitment have always characterized her, as a journalist before and then as a documentarist,” Buccellati said in a release.

The luxury jewelry company added, “A great Italian heritage brand breaths a new energy with Beatrice, who combines a great style and an intellectual strength making her a modern female role model and an icon of the future.”

The Italian-born beauty is married to Princess Caroline’s son Pierre

Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law stuns in the campaign donning five different outfits, including an evening gown, complemented by gorgeous jewelry pieces inspired by the Nature and Renaissance times. Beatrice was in her element modeling at the Piazza di Spagna, Campo de’ Fiori, Piazza di Pietra and the Roman villa at the Gianicolo.

The Monaco royal returned to Rome for the photo shoot

Prior to marrying Prince Albert of Monaco’s nephew Pierre Casiraghi, Beatrice lived in Rome almost a decade ago working for the daily newspaper, Il Fatto Quotidiano, which she co-founded. “Those memories emerged during the shooting, thus immediately creating a strong bond between Beatrice and the city,” Buccellati shared.

The mom of two’s connection to Buccellati dates back to her childhood

Beatrice was named as the face of Buccellati earlier this year. “I remember a beautiful Buccellati bracelet, which was gifted to my mother when I was a child. The jewel was in gold and full of diamond stars. I used to wear that bracelet, at home, everytime I saw it,” the royal mom of two told Town & Country at the time. “When I received the proposal for the collaboration with Buccellati those memories came back and I’m happy to represent such a refined and special brand.”