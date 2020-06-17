Monaco royals gather to say goodbye to family member at funeral

Grace Kelly’s children stepped out on Wednesday to say goodbye to their first cousin, Baroness Elisabeth-Anne de Massy. Prince Albert, Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie attended the funeral of their late relative one week after her passing. Stephanie arrived to the service with her older sister Caroline, while Albert was accompanied by his wife Princess Charlene. Princess Caroline’s children, Pierre Casiraghi, Charlotte Casiraghi, Andrea Casiraghi and Princess Alexandra of Hanover also paid their respects at the service held at the Monaco Cathedral. Princess Stephanie’s daughter Pauline Ducruet and son Louis Ducruet, who was joined by his wife Marie Chevallier, were also in attendance.

©Getty Images



(From left to right) Princess Stephanie, Princess Caroline, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene attended the Baroness’ funeral

The Monaco royals were dressed in black for the somber occasion, all wearing dark face masks. Charlene, Caroline and Alexandra also donned black veils on top of their heads. Charlene emerged from the cathedral on the arm of her husband sporting dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, Pierre escorted his two sisters out of the church. Following the funeral service, Princess Caroline was seen comforting the late Baroness’ daughter, Mélanie-Antoinette Costello de Massy.

Elisabeth-Anne had two children, son Jean-Léonard Taubert-Natta de Massy, whom she shared with her first husband Baron Bernard Alexandre Taubert-Natta, and daughter Mélanie-Antoinette, who she welcomed with her second husband Nicolai Vladimir Costello. The Prince’s Palace announced last week that Prince Albert’s first cousin had passed away on June 10 at the Princess Grace Hospital Center in Monaco. She was 73.

©Getty Images



Andrea Casiraghi, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Pierre Casiraghi, Charlotte Casiraghi and Louis Ducruet paid their respects at the funeral in Monaco

Elisabeth-Anne was the daughter of Alexandre-Athenase Noghès and Princess Antoinette, Baroness of Massy, who was Prince Rainier III’s older sister. The Baroness was a flower girl at her uncle Rainier’s 1956 wedding to Grace Kelly. In 1965, she became godmother to her cousin Princess Stephanie, and later served as a witness at her goddaughter’s 1995 civil wedding ceremony to Daniel Ducruet. The palace noted that the Baroness, who was president of the Monegasque Tennis Federation, the Monte‐Carlo Country Club and the Rolex Monte‐Carlo Masters, was “very attached to the traditions of the Principality.”