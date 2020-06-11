Princess Charlene of Monaco debuts fresh look in new video

Princess Charlene of Monaco showed off a new look—front bangs!—in a video for the South African branch of her foundation. The former Olympic swimmer, who hails from South Africa, recorded the message to thank those who have supported her Strong Together campaign. “Hello South Africa, my fellow South Africans,” Prince Albert’s wife said in the video shared on Wednesday, June 10. “I wanted to take a moment to thank my foundation South Africa, our celebrity ambassadors, and you, the generous donors and global supporters of our global Strong Together initiative.”

©Getty Images



The Monaco royal family was personally affected by COVID-19 in March when Princess Charlene’s husband Prince Albert tested positive for the novel coronavirus

The 42-year-old royal continued, “I am truly moved by the support and commitment of everyone coming together to help each other. I would like to urge you to continue donating to be someone else’s light and to do what you can to change lives in your community. Your donations to the Strong Together campaign go to 45 collective charities to enable them to bring aid and relief to the most vulnerable in our society. May god continue to bless you.”

Charlene looked characteristically chic for the video message wearing a sleeveless ivory ensemble, which she accessorized with a brooch, while styling her golden tresses into an elegant updo—allowing her bangs to take center stage. The Strong Together initiative, which runs for two weeks, is bringing together celebrities and NGOs to raise awareness and to bring hope and aid to those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans can support their favorite celebrity by voting for their campaign or donating to their charity.

The Strong Together challenge is being encouraged by Monaco’s royal family, who was personally affected by the novel coronavirus. Prince Albert tested positive for COVID-19 back in March. After being “declared cured” by his doctors, Grace Kelly’s son reunited with his family at Roc Agel. Albert and Charlene have previously addressed “these difficult and troubled times” in an Easter video. Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s mom showed her support for the Strong Together challenge earlier this month. Alongside a photo of her and Albert wearing face masks, Charlene simply wrote, “we are strong together ! #strongtogether#pcmfsouthafrica @pcmfsouthafrica@fondationprincessecharlene#fondationprincessecharlene.”