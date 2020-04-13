Monaco royals mark Easter amid ‘troubled times’ with video message and new photos of twins

The Monegasque royals celebrated Easter over the weekend with a special video message, in addition to new photos of Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Princess Charlene of Monaco took to her personal social media account on Friday to share pictures of her five-year-old twins gardening outside. Alongside the slideshow of images, the doting mom wrote, “Sending healing and love to the world, we miss you, see you soon🌈. Happy Easter 🐣.”

The brother-sister duo was pictured planting flowers together. Gabriella looked adorable in one solo snapshot wearing a pair of yellow gardening gloves, while posing beside hay that was fenced off with Easter decorations. A couple of days later, Charlene and husband Prince Albert, who recently recovered for coronavirus, recorded a joint video message in the same Easter display.

The royal couple coordinated in matching blue button-down shirts for the video, which was recorded in both French and English. In the clip, Albert says, “In these difficult and troubled times, we simply wanted to wish you all, on behalf of our family and ourselves, a very happy Easter!” Charlene joined in for the Easter wish at the end.

The video and photos were likely taken at the royal family’s country retreat, Roc Agel. Albert revealed in March that his wife and twins had been staying at Roc Agel since their return from the French ski resort Courchevel. Meanwhile, the 62-year-old Prince quarantined at his private palace apartment after testing positive for COVID-19. During their time apart, Albert and his family kept in contact via Skype, WhatsApp and FaceTime.

On March 31, the Prince’s Palace announced that Albert had been “declared cured” of the novel virus and would soon be reuniting with Princess Charlene, Gabriella and Jacques. In a statement at the time, the palace said, “He will soon join His family and continue to observe the period of confinement while remaining in close contact with His government and His close collaborators.”