Kate Middleton’s brother makes exciting announcement after adding new member to family

James Middleton is one proud dog dad. Kate Middleton’s younger brother, 33, announced on Sunday that his pet Luna had given birth to a litter of puppies. James, who recently welcomed a new pup named Nala, shared photos of the newborn puppies writing, “6 little friends for Nala to play with 🐾.” “A week ago Luna had three little pups at 5am, but we had to rush to the vets for an emergency c-section where another four pups were delivered. Sadly one didn’t make it but there are six healthy little pups suckling away happy as can be 🐾 🍼 ,” he continued.

©James Middleton



James Middleton recently welcomed Nala to his family

James revealed in the post that he won’t be keeping the puppies. Instead, “they all have lovely homes waiting for them” and he will be “donating all the money from the sale of the pups” to Pets As Therapy, a UK charity that provides therapeutic pet visits to care homes, hospitals, schools and more. On May 25, the Duchess of Cambridge’s brother introduced his followers to his new furry family member, Nala Middleton. The adorable brown pup is the daughter of James’ Cocker Spaniel Zulu and granddaughter of his other dog Ella.

Prince George’s uncle has credited his canines with helping him with his depression. “My own dogs played a vital role in my recovery from clinical depression,” he wrote last year. James has previously shared, “I’ve been in that angst of loneliness, where you’re really alone in the universe. Luckily for me I had my dogs.”

Aside from helping with his mental health, James’ dog Ella reportedly played a role in his and fiancée Alizee Thevenet’s love story. According to The Telegraph, Ella approached Alizee at the South Kensington Club in 2018. James proposed to Alizee last year. The couple was set to tie the knot in May, but their wedding was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.