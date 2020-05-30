Meghan Markle and Prince Harry call police over extreme invasion of privacy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are fighting to keep their personal lives private. The elite pair, who traded royal life in the golden spotlight for “space” and a new chapter in America, are continuously combatting attempts to infiltrate their privacy. Their latest adversary? Drones. The high-flying cameras are threatening Meghan, Harry and their one-year-old son Archie Harrison’s Beverly Hills haven by humming above. But this royal power pair won’t stand for that.

©Prince Harry



Meghan Markle reading to her son Archie at home during a video chat

“They don’t know who’s flying them,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They assume it’s probably photographers, but they can’t be sure of that assumption.” In a chilling note, they added: “Meghan has received racist threats before, so they feel real to her. It is really creepy that people could be taking photos. They feel like they’re being invaded. It’s especially scary when they’re outside with Archie.”

The Daily Beast first reported the startling news, writing that drones have been flying as low as 20 feet. Meghan and Harry were left no choice but to call the Los Angeles Police Department about the issue multiple times. A representative for the LAPD confirmed drone violations in the area of Beverly Ridge, where the trio resides, but couldn’t confirm their camp had been in touch.

Overall, the 35-year-old prince and the 38-year-old former Suits star chose a very safe home. They put a great deal of thought into deciding to rent the $18 million L.A. mansion from Tyler Perry, who they met through friend Oprah Winfrey - casual, we know. The neighborhood comes equipped with 24/7 guards, not to mention their home having its own separate security team.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently installed extra protective measures when it was discovered that nearby hiking trails provided a vantage point of their hilltop grounds. Soon after, the Daily Mail reported workers were seen outside the massive compound adding erected screens to increase the family’s privacy. Inside, we’ve gotten glimpses at their living space as they take to video conferences amidst the global pandemic.