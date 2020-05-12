Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made big modification to their new Beverly Hills home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have settled into their new home in Beverly Hills. But after it was discovered that people could see directly onto the grounds (eek!), the couple chose to take some action and make modifications. The 35-year-old prince and the 38-year-old former actress are self-isolating in an $18 million mansion in Los Angeles owned by Tyler Perry, who is said they met through friend Oprah Winfrey. Now that hiking trails have been reopened in L.A., it was discovered hikers could see directly onto the grounds where they are staying with their 12-month-old son, Archie.

©GettyImages



Meghan and Harry are currently staying in Tyler Perry’s 90210 home

Of course, Harry and Meghan immediately took protective measures as the Daily Mail reported workers were seen outside the massive compound adding erected screens to increase the family’s privacy. The area that surrounds Beverly Hills Estates gives walkers an advantageous viewpoint as it’s nestled on a steep hill that leads to the edge of the private property.

With Parks and Recreation reopening some of the neighborhood’s more popular trials, locals may want to take a peek inside their temporary home, so it makes perfect sense they’d want to cover up their current residence.

©GettyImages



Workmen were seen adding erected screens outside the private residence

As summer approaches and the lockdown measures soften, the trail might be expected to get plenty of traffic in the upcoming season. Moreover, the family of three might want to enjoy the outdoor area, including the pool!

The lavish abode spans about 25,000 square feet and is a multi-winged mansion that boasts eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, making it sound like the perfect place to self-isolate, if you ask us. The parents of one are reportedly staying there while they find a permanent place of their own, but it’s totally understandable they’d want to make it as comfortable as possible in the meantime.

At least Prince Harry can continue to work on his tan!

