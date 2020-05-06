How the royal family celebrated Archie Harrison’s first birthday

While Archie Harrison rang in his first birthday in Los Angeles, his royal relatives were celebrating Meghan Markle’s son from across the pond. Prince William and Kate Middleton marked their nephew’s milestone on Wednesday, May 6, by sharing a photo of themselves with Meghan and Prince Harry’s baby boy, which was taken after Archie’s private christening last July. “Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today! 🎈” Kensington Palace wrote alongside the family portrait that features the three Sussexes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Diana’s two sisters—Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

Like William and Kate, Prince Charles also celebrated his youngest grandson’s big day by posting a black and white photo that Meghan and Harry previously shared last year for the future King’s 71st birthday. The image, which was also taken at the royal baby’s christening, shows Harry carrying his son, while Charles proudly looks on. “A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today,” Clarence House captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace posted a picture of then two-day-old Archie meeting his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip for the first time at Windsor Castle. The palace penned: “Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild.”

In honor of Archie’s first birthday, Meghan and Harry released a rare video of their son. The one year old and his mother participated in a reading session for Save The Children UK’s “Save the Stories” campaign, which supports vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection amid the coronavirus pandemic. During their storytime, Meghan revealed her sweet nickname for Archie as he squirmed around on her lap. Meanwhile, Prince Harry was behind the camera filming the Duchess reading Duck! Rabbit!.

Loading the player...

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK earlier this year, prior to officially stepping away from royal duties in March. Ahead of their royal exit, the couple wrote on their now-defunct Sussex Royal website: “The Royal Family respect and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest’ justification for media intrusion into their lives. They remain a valued part of Her Majesty’s family.”