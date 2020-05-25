We all know that members of royal families have to follow certain rules, which are well-established and traditionally observed. Even though they might seem the same to us at first glance, there are fundamental differences in the protocols of the various European royal houses.

It’s not just about how they dress, the things that the women can only use if they are married, the precautions taken for their official trips, the approved conversation topics at meetings or the games that the children can participate in. To not leave you wondering what exactly this might mean, below we’ll fill you in on some of the rules that govern their everyday behavior and exceptional circumstances, and what sets them apart from other royal families.