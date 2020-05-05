Queen Maxima looks flawless in all-black ensemble featuring a trouser-skirt

Never one to shy away from standing out, Queen Maxima has lived through some interesting fashion choices. Her latest look was an all-black ensemble featuring a trouser-skirt situation worn on National Remembrance Day. On May 4, the Queen of Netherlands and her husband King Willem-Alexander stepped out to Dam Square in Amsterdam to pay tribute to the Dutch who lost their lives during World War II, and other wars and conflicts in the years following. Maxima opted for a dark look for the somber event, but she didn’t lose her unique sense of style.

©GettyImages



Queen Maxima opted for a unique trouser skirt

Her sartorial choice was made up of a black blouse paired with a matching skirt that seemed to be attached over a pair of trousers. The functional piece was a smart move being it looked a bit windy that day. The mom-of-three accessorized with a thick belt, leather gloves, a small handbag and a statement cowboy hat. We all know about Maxima’s love of hats!

The 48-year-old royal has an extensive collection of hats and fascinators, and most recently, she wore one of her most unique headpieces. Back in March, during a royal visit to Indonesia, Maxima donned a golden brown calot hat that resembled the look of a helmet. The headwear which perfectly hugged her head was composed of two overlapping textured shapes.

©GettyImages



Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander on Remembrance Day

The Remembrance Day ceremony took place without an audience with only the King and Queen, Prime Minister Rutte, Mayor Halsema of Amsterdam and President Verbeet of the National Committee present.

Following her trip, in April, the Dutch royal made yet another stylish appearance when she visited Red Cross volunteers who have been committed to the elderly and vulnerable members of society since the COVID-19 outbreak. Maxima looked chic in a houndstooth cape by Saint Laurent, a long black skirt and leather accessories, including a pair of gloves and high-heeled boots.