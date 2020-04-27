Queen Maxima jokes she’s a ‘strict’ and ‘cranky’ mom during video call with daughter

When it comes to parenting, Queen Maxima takes the crown! The Dutch royal and her 14-year-old daughter Princess Alexia of the Netherlands participated in a Vlog workshop with famous Dutch YouTuber Enzo Knol on Monday. During the video chat, which took place in Maxima’s chic home office, Alexia opened up about what her mother is really like behind closed doors. According to the Dutch news outlet AD, the Queen initially joked, “[Alexia] will then say, ‘She is a very difficult mother,’” adding, “Who is always very strict, who is always cranky. She has no energy.” However, Maxima’s “energy is not really a problem” for Alexia.

The Queen and daughter Princess Alexia participated in a video call on King’s Day

The Princess praised her mother’s ability to balance her work and family. “I think, given the work my mother always does, that she is doing very well,” the teenager said. “She has to spend a lot of time on her job, but she is there very often. And if not, there is always something we can do together. I still spend a lot of time with her. All of us. I think my parents are quite well…very good parents!” Maxima applauded her daughter’s answer saying, “Bravo! This was not scripted!”

Though her parents have her royal seal of approval, Alexia revealed that “sometimes there is of course a bit of stress.” She said, “But I think that all parents sometimes have better days and sometimes worse days, but in general it is very nice here.” Maxima concurred saying, “We can laugh very much with each other.”

The Dutch royals celebrated King Willem-Alexander‘s birthday at home on April 27

The mother-daughter video call was one of several digital activities the Dutch royals participated in to celebrate King’s Day at their home, Huis ten Bosch Palace, on April 27. King Willem-Alexander’s annual birthday celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the public festivities were nixed in light of government measures that were put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19, the monarchs and their three daughters—Princesses Amalia, Alexia and Ariane—celebrated remotely at their home. In his speech on Monday, Willem-Alexander acknowledged that this year’s King’s Day promised to be “unique.” He said, “And especially unique, because I hope it will be the very, very last King’s Day home of history. So try to make the best of it. So that you will always remember later how you experienced this day at home and yet together.”

“Today our thoughts are also with all those professionals who are committed to corona and do not have time for King’s Day. Thank you for your tremendous dedication and perseverance. In March, we showed our respect for the healthcare professionals by clapping on the balcony or on the street. Now we can show our respect by persevering. Do it for yourself and do it for them,” Willem-Alexander added. “And now it’s time for a party. King’s Day at home. Hopefully an unforgettable day. Enjoy it. Remote, but together. And, stay healthy.”