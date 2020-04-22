Queen Maxima has the home office of our dreams—and we want her lamp!

Queen Maxima’s home office is fit for, well, a Queen. The Dutch Royal House shared an inside look at the mom of three’s workstation at Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague –and let’s just say we wish we were working from there! King Willem-Alexander’s wife was pictured conducting a call from an iPad mounted on a tripod amid the coronavirus pandemic. A number of picture frames sit on the Queen’s desk, as well as an oversized gold apple and an impossibly chic table lamp with a bold dome shade, which complement the gold detailing of Maxima’s black desk. One of the more surprising elements of the Argentine-born royal’s office is her mural wallpaper featuring palm trees. Even at home working, the Queen looked stylish wearing a pair of Tom Ford eyeglasses and a colorful Rixo dress.

©FRANK VAN BEEK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images



Queen Maxima was pictured working from Huis ten Bosch Palace amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Willem-Alexander’s office is more subdued that his wife’s. The Dutch monarch has a large wooden desk with an iMac, simple black desk lamp, picture frames, in addition to an iPad on a tripod. Unlike the striking designs on Maxima’s walls, Willem-Alexander’s office is painted with solid colors. The King decorated his space with a piece of artwork hanging between two windows, as well as a bookcase behind his desk. The royal has several pictures displayed on the shelves, including one with Queen Elizabeth from the 2019 Order of the Garter service and another with Maxima from the Royal Ascot. Willem-Alexander was dressed down sporting a blue polo and Apple AirPods as he posed for the photo in his office.

©FRANK VAN BEEK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images



The Dutch King and his family moved into the palace in 2019

The Dutch Royal House shared the pictures from inside the palace on April 20 writing, “Royal Couple conducts various telephone conversations with (healthcare) institutions, organizations, companies and people in connection with the corona virus (COVID-19). With these conversations they let themselves be informed and express their support and appreciation for the efforts of so many.”

Huis ten Bosch Palace is one of three official residences of the Dutch royal family. Maxima, Willem-Alexander and their daughters, who previously resided at Villa Eikenhorst in Wassenaar, moved into the palace in January of 2019 after it underwent renovation. During the renovation, the palace’s roof and the landing steps were replaced, while the historic stucco ceilings and the facade were renovated, and asbestos and wood rot were removed.