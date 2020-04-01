Queen Maxima is taking stylish preventive measures while stepping out during COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus hasn’t stopped Queen Maxima from carrying out working visits. After briefly practicing social distancing at home as a preventive measure following a trip to Austria, the Dutch royal is back at work. On Tuesday, the mom of three visited Red Cross volunteers who have been committed to the elderly and vulnerable members of society since the COVID-19 outbreak. Maxima, who looked chic in a Saint Laurent houndstooth cape, took precaution for the outing, standing a safe distance from volunteers and wearing black gloves. Gloves have been recommended to help stop the spread of coronavirus, though rather than disposable, the ever-stylish royal opted for a leather pair.

Queen Maxima met with Red Cross volunteers on March 31

The Dutch Queen was on hand to meet with individuals who collect protective equipment and medical devices, as well as Red Cross volunteers who help healthcare institutions with the reception of patients and care-supporting tasks. The outing came a few days after Maxima visited Zuidbaak, a plant nursery in Honselersdijk. The coronavirus pandemic has “severely affected” the Dutch horticultural sector. Owner Walter Zuiderwijk gave the 48-year-old Queen a tour while explaining the outbreak’s consequences for his nursery’s production and staff. Maxima also sported a pair of gloves that matched her camel pantsuit for the visit on March 27.

Willem-Alexander and Maxima have been staying informed on the “consequences of the corona outbreak” via telephone calls and, when possible, working visits. The Dutch Royal House said that the monarchs “express their support and appreciation for the efforts of so many in the fight against the pandemic. Measures are taken in consultation with the organizations involved to allow the working visits to take place.”

The Queen visited a plant nursery on March 27

The palace announced last month that the King and Queen, as well as their daughters—Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane—were practicing “social distancing” after cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Lech, Austria, where the royals enjoyed a ski holiday in February. At the time, the Dutch Royal House noted that the royals did not “have any health complaints” and that the precautionary measure would last through March 21.