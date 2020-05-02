Princess Charlotte celebrates 5th birthday with pasta making

Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte! In honor of the Cambridge cutie, who officially turned five years old on Saturday, May 2, the family shared an adorable new portrait. In the photo, Charlotte holds a bag of pasta that she made with her siblings Prince George and Prince Louis. “Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday!” the caption read. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte.” And the picture was taken by none other than The Duchess of Cambridge, herself, this April!

Prince William and Kate Middleton spent an afternoon last week making batches of fresh pasta with their children. The giving group filled at least a dozen bags to deliver along with food packages to elderly and vulnerable people living near Sandringham. The Cambridges spent nearly two and a half hours partaking in the volunteering initiative and, thanks to Instagram, we got to see photos!

The family shared a collection of photos on Friday, May 1. One captured Charlotte knocking on the door of a local resident, homemade bag of pasta in hand. Aside from the action shots of Charlotte volunteering, the Princess also seems to have struck several poses for her momma. Wearing an adorable Zara checkered dress, the birthday girl sat on a bale of hay and smiled for the camera.

The global pandemic has occurred during a celebratory time for the royal family. Prince Louis marked his second birthday on Thursday, April 23. We now sense a theme, as ahead of his big day, Kensington Palace released three adorable snapshots taken by Kate.